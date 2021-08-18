OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- A local Air Force veteran who spent more than a year in Afghanistan is watching the news unfolding there with his daughter on his mind. The 22-year-old was just deployed as a U.S. Marine and he’s now wondering if she will wind up there as part of the evacuation mission.
Don Jalbert served in multiple conflicts in the Middle East during his Air Force career from 1985 to 1991. He then went to Afghanistan as a civilian contractor.
Jalbert worries about the contractors and service members still stranded there -- but even more about the Afghan people he grew to admire.
“Those people who were helping us are now absolutely in danger,” Jalbert said from his home office in Overland Park.
He recalls the kids who stood between the International Security Assistance Force headquarters and the US Embassy selling trinkets. He referred to them as the “gate kids.” He walked past with a couple of dollars every day in preparation for seeing them. He came home with things he bought. Then soon after, he found out about an explosion.
“The Taliban basically put some IEDs down there that blew these kids up,” he said.
He started a blog with photos of what he witnessed. One shows a wife in a burka walking behind her husband. Another photo stands in contrast, showing young girls carrying backpacks, eating ice cream on their way to school.
“This picture was taken in 2011,” Jalbert said while looking through the photos. “So these girls are 18 to 20 right now. What's in their future?”
He arrived in Kabul through paths of T-walls on the day Osama bin Laden was killed. He returned to Overland Park with gratitude.
“If you go there and still come here and complain, you did not see what I saw over there,” Jalbert proclaimed.
Now he’s watching the aftermath of the US withdrawal, seeing places he knows intimately and people he feels a bond with.
“For them to cling on the outside of a C-17 to get out of there, they're not thinking this is going to be the best situation,” he remarked. “Because it takes a lot to get on the outside and cling to a C-17.”
On August 12th, his daughter was sent on her first deployment on the USS Essex, heading to the South China Sea.
“I think it's the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit that's handling Afghanistan right now. She's part of the 11th,” Jalbert said.
She’s not scheduled to assist with the evacuation. She’s a mechanic for the Osprey, not a pilot. And he trusts the preparedness of the U.S. Marines. So he’s confident she’s safe, but he does still worry sometimes.
“I never want to see a service dress uniform come up those steps,” he said.
His time in Afghanistan was spent assisting the Afghan government with the software that was tracking all the infrastructure that was being built in Afghanistan. His tech colleagues included Afghans who had moved away, then returned.
“They were coming back, and they were trying to help. And they had their families there. They had their wives and their kids. So what's going on with them right now?” he wonders.
Among all those questions about the Afghan people, and amid his disgust for what he considers a disastrous withdrawal, there’s another question that’s even more personal.
“My biggest question, having a daughter who's in the Marines, is will we have to go back?” he said.
As for why he’s more worried for the Afghan people than the US military and foreign contractors, he said the military have training and weapons. The contractors have their protection. They both have connections. The rest, he said, have none of that.
Jalbert penned a blog during his time in Afghanistan in 2011. You can read it here.
