KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – Temperatures plunged into the single digits by daybreak Thursday following a sizeable snowfall.
That put a strain on homeless shelters and city-funded emergency shelters that fill the gap when it gets extremely cold.
Kansas City, Kansas has no permanent overnight shelter in its city limits. The Reardon Center is home to an emergency shelter that opens only when it is 25 degrees or below.
On January 1st, the second day of the season that it was open, the temperatures dropped below zero, with wind chills in the range of -15. The staff checked in 21 people seeking shelter. On Wednesday, the demand was almost triple that.
The rows of tiny tents came to the vacant convention center late last year. It’s an arrangement with a focus on privacy.
“They don't feel like they're head to toe with people. They feel respected and feel that they have some dignity,” said Amber Holmes, one of the program directors for the KCK cold weather shelter.
The staff recently added tents to accommodate up to 40 people. With 62 showing up Wednesday night, they had to find alternate housing for the remaining 22.
“We ask them, ‘Are you open to going to Garrison?’ And we send over their names and Uber them over to the Garrison Center,” said Holmes.
The collection of cots spread across a basketball court at the Garrison Center looks more traditional and sterile.
John Baccala, a spokesman for the city’s Housing and Community Development Department, said they chose cots because they are more practical for the needs of setting up a shelter in a fully functioning community center.
“We can clean the cots and break them down. And this once again goes back to its intended use as a community center when we get to 8:30, 9:00 in the morning,” said Baccala.
The Garrison Center shelter is open when the predicted overnight temperatures fall to 20 degrees or lower but only if all the other shelters are full. While KCK’s Reardon Center operates as a walk-up center with first-come, first-served access, the Garrison Center only takes people referred by other shelters at capacity.
Both Holmes and Baccala said it’s not surprising that demand was higher this week than in an even colder weekend at the start of the year. They said demand is often tied not to how low the temperature is but how many cold days people have endured.
“Whenever you get that second or third cold spell, people start getting that frostbite. People start really feeling it in their bones and they say okay, now I probably need to get inside for my health,” explained Holmes.
“Especially now when we're in a long streak of cold weather, it's just unbearable and we don't want anybody out on the street,” said Baccala.
Baccala said the Garrison Center shelter had 47 guests as of 8:45 p.m. Thursday.
Holmes said the Reardon Center shelter has been open on 19 nights so far this season.
In total, she said, they’ve housed 160 people. Some have been repeat guests, but she said 60 of them have stayed only one night, which she credits to the shelter directors’ dedication to finding people longer term solutions.
