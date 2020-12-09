KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) -- A snapshot of the current state of COVID-19 in the Kansas City area reveals that numbers are once again on the rise, and the proportion of people needing intensive care support is also increasing.
During the University of Kansas Health System's daily coronavirus briefing Wednesday morning, Dr. Dana Hawkinson, the hospital's director of infection prevention and control, noted that of the hospital's 89 patients with an acute COVID-19 infection, 47 of them are in the ICU.
That number accounts for 53 percent of their acute coronavirus patients, the highest that number has ever been.
Of those 47 ICU patients with COVID-19, 26 of them are on a ventilator, Hawkinson said.
Hawkinson did note that overall coronavirus patients at the hospital appear to be fairly stable. Whenever the number of acute patients has risen above 100, it has quickly dipped back down below. They are not seeing a sustained surge, although Hawkinson stressed that even a stable number of 80-90 acute COVID-19 patients is a lot.
As for the Kansas City metro's overall numbers, the area is seeing a current average of 177 new hospitalizations each day from COVID-19. The metro has a test positivity rate of 24.2 percent.
The positivity rate is a reflection of the number of positive tests divided by the total numbers of tests given. Experts have said that number is a better indicator of the current COVID community spread than simply looking at raw case numbers or deaths.
The number of ICU beds available is severely low in Jackson County and Clay County, where they have had a single-digit number of beds available for several days now.
ICU Beds Available:
- Jackson County: 3
- Clay County: 4
- Johnson County: 18
- Kansas City, MO: 19
- Kansas City Metro Total: 95
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.