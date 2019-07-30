KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Mayor Sly James is bold.
From his bowtie to his strong opinions, he is not afraid to call anyone out.
Wednesday will be his last day in office, and he told KCTV5's Ellen McNamara that he has no intention of running for another office or working in Washington D.C.
James is looking forward to his next chapter.
While he is selling a book, James is ready to relax.
"I'm outta here," James said. "Going on a vacation taking the family."
A lot has happened in the last eight years.
"If there is one day where you look back and say, damn, that was a good day?" McNamara asked.
"Royals parade has to be up there near the top," James said. "Opening of the streetcar has to be near the top."
Also towards the top, when voters overwhelmingly approved the new airport and the deal for the downtown hotel was finalized.
The Crossroads Arts District has flourished, and the Urban Youth Academy was born.
However, when James pushed for a new sales tax to fund pre-k education, superintendents did not like the plan and voters did not approve it.
"Worst day, pre-k vote," James said. "That was even worse than the streetcar expansion vote. Pre-k vote was the worst day."
James wants all children to start at the same starting line.
He is also concerned about the alarming homicide rate. Just this year, 80 people have been killed.
"It’s harder to get a driver’s license." James said. "It's harder to vote than it is to get a gun."
But James believes state gun laws are the problem for both Kansas City and St. Louis.
"It is not going to change," James said. "It is not going to change until the people in Jefferson City figure out that there should be some balance between their second amendment rights, which I don't think are really the issue here, and the fact that we're engaged in slow motion mass murder, and we have been for decades."
The outgoing mayor will be followed by councilman Quinton Lucas. During the campaign, James had backed councilwoman Jolie Justus.
"I think Quinton will be fine as long as he is willing to work with people and rely on something other than politics to get things done," James said.
James says he will support Lucas in any way he can.
As for his next move, his signature style might get a bit of a break.
"I was in the grocery store the other day and I had a baseball cap and t-shirt and jeans on and three people came up and said, 'You look a little like Sly James.’ I said, oh, okay,” James said. “I thought it was great. Now I know how to disguise myself better."
