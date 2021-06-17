Here in one Kansas City neighborhood, for months, the sound of hammers and saws has been non-stop with remodels. Today it’s quiet, except for the painters working on this house.

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The crew with FM. Painting rarely put projects on hold when it gets hot, but they do have a technique for hot days.

They do their best to time out what side of the house they work on, based on how the sun moves, to stay on the shady side.

“And then once the sun starts creeping on the other side, we’ll try to catch up to it, and then work around the sun basically,” said Said Melendez, whose dad owns the company.

Melendez said Thursday today actually felt more bearable by afternoon than Wednesday, because there was some cloud cover, but he’s yet to get used to the times when heat, sun and humidity collide.

When the sun’s hitting on you, you can just feel it on your neck, your skin. You kind of just want to grab some water and just throw it all over you,” Melendez said. “But sometimes the sweat kind of works with you, because when there’s a breeze, it kind of cools you off.”

The crew powers through but they’re not irresponsible. Melendez said they drink lots of Gatorade and will cut the day short if it gets above 105 degrees.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.