KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The crew with FM. Painting rarely put projects on hold when it gets hot, but they do have a technique for hot days.
They do their best to time out what side of the house they work on, based on how the sun moves, to stay on the shady side.
“And then once the sun starts creeping on the other side, we’ll try to catch up to it, and then work around the sun basically,” said Said Melendez, whose dad owns the company.
Melendez said Thursday today actually felt more bearable by afternoon than Wednesday, because there was some cloud cover, but he’s yet to get used to the times when heat, sun and humidity collide.
When the sun’s hitting on you, you can just feel it on your neck, your skin. You kind of just want to grab some water and just throw it all over you,” Melendez said. “But sometimes the sweat kind of works with you, because when there’s a breeze, it kind of cools you off.”
The crew powers through but they’re not irresponsible. Melendez said they drink lots of Gatorade and will cut the day short if it gets above 105 degrees.
