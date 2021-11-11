Three Olathe schools are closed Thursday because of outages from downed power lines.

OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- Wednesday night's storms left some people in the dark, and some schools closed on Thursday.

Olathe Public Schools announced late Wednesday night that there would be no classes at Heartland Early Childhood Center, Clearwater Creek Elementary and Oregon Trail Middle School on Thursday because of power outages from storm damage.

Some power lines were knocked down in the Kansas City metro on Wednesday evening, including next to Oregon Trail Middle School, which is in the same neighborhood as the two other schools that are also closed.

About 800 people lost power, and traffic lights were weren't working in the immediate area. Crews from the EVERGY power company were on-site working throughout the night and early morning. As of 5 a.m., there were still 387 people without power, according to EVERGY's outage map.

Stay with KCTV5 as we continue to monitor the after-effects of the thunderstorms that rolled through the metro.

