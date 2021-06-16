OTTAWA, KS (KCTV) -- The authorities are still looking for a 15-year-old Ottawa girl who has not been seen since Saturday.
Officers took the report about Aliyah Hardridge being missing just before 9 p.m. on June 12.
It was reported that she had left the family home in the 700 block of E. Garfield St. for a walk at 4:18 p.m. and had not returned home. The family's attempts to contact her were unsuccessful and they had no information about where she was.
Hardridge is described as being about 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing 195 pounds. She has short black hair in small braids.
She was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with the word "love" on it over a gray Harley Davidson tank top and black shorts.
The authorities checked the emergency record and found that the phone she was reportedly carrying last showed a location near Highland, Illinois along or near I-70.
For the next two days, no additional phone records were received. Police say that is likely due to the phone being turned off or having no power.
Detectives then contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, asking that a flyer be distributed with Hardridge's picture and information. That was distributed on social media around 9 p.m. on Sunday.
Ottawa Police Department detectives have canvassed homes on the northern side of Ottawa, known areas where Hardridge walks, wood lines, and railroad tracks. They have also asked residents to review their home surveillance or doorbell cameras. Thus far, all that has garnered no information.
Chief Adam Weingartner said:
"The department is exhausting all leads and information to locate Aliyah following our policy and procedures for missing juveniles. If any of her friends know her whereabouts or have any idea who she may be with, please tell us. All we want to do is locate Aliyah for her family. We need their help as they are our best chance to learn where she may have gone. So far detectives have been in contact with the Kansas City, Missouri and Norfolk, Virginia police departments, and the FBI for assistance following up potential leads to locate Aliyah."
Anyone with information should immediately call 911, says the Ottawa Police Department. "Please contact Sergeant Aaron Procaccini, Detective Sergeant, at 785-242-2561 Ext. 7432 with additional information."
