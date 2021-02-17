OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- The city of Osawatomie is asking residents to conserve water because the extreme cold has led to the primary water intake line from the river freezing.
Both water intake and distribution lines are being frozen due to the cold. Specifically, the primary water intake line from the Marais des Cygnes river has frozen where it is exposed above the ground, leading to the plant.
As of 10 a.m. the city said they are bringing in heaters but that it would be hours before it will thaw enough to pull water into the plant.
The city has asked all residents and businesses to conserve water over the next 12 hours to preserve the supply to the water towers.
"If our towers run out of water before the primary intake line is reopened, we will not be able to refill them and the public water supply will be empty," the city said.
"In addition to homes and businesses being without water, empty towers would also mean empty fire hydrants and our Fire Department would be unable to effectively fight any level of fire as their trucks hold a limited amount of water and would be unable to pull from the hydrants," the city said.
The full statement from the city can be read here.
UPDATE: At 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city posted another update on Facebook.
They said:
"We have several heaters set up in the pump house working on thawing the primary intake line. Alexander Pump is also on site working to keep our pumps going. An additional rental pump will not be available for pickup until 1:00pm and will not be installed and ready for use until 4:00pm.
By that time, we estimate to have around four remaining hours of water supply until we reach the 20% level where a boil order will then be required.
Your continued conservation efforts for all utilities are still critically needed at this time."
Additional updates are expected at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m.
