Osawatomie police seek missing 18-year-old with autism

OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- Police are looking for a missing 18-year-old who is autistic.
Osawatomie Police Chief David Stuteville says Bryant A. Clancy was last seen by his mother sometime around midnight Tuesday in his room in the 400 block of Pacific Avenue.
He is 5’10” tall and weighs 175 pounds. There is no clothing description at this time, however, he has a small scar on his nose and one on his forehead.
Stuteville says since Clancy is autistic, he should not be approached. If seen, please contact the Osawatomie Police Department at 913-755-2101.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.