osawatomie missing.PNG

Kayla Jean Offutt.

 (Provided by the Osawatomie Police Department)

OSAWATOMIE, KS (KCTV) -- The Osawatomie Police Department is looking for a missing woman who has not been seen since the beginning of this month. 

Police say 29-year-old Kayla Jean Offutt was last seen in Osawatomie on June 3. No specific area was provided.

She is described as being 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. No clothing description was provided.

If you have any information about where she may be, call the Osawatomie police at 913-755-2101. 

Osawatomie is located in Miami County, Kansas. The town is about 45 minutes south of Overland Park. 

