LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) -- The St. Luke AME church has been meeting virtually for the last 18 months, but when they return to the sanctuary for worship they'll see beautifully restored panes of the building's original stained glass.
The church and its surrounding community near 12th and New York has been working on restoring and preserving the building for nearly 20 years.
The building itself was dedicated in 1910. The congregation, however, dates back to 1862. For decades the church was a meeting place for civil rights advocates. Langston Hughes reportedly attended services there whenever he was visiting Lawrence.
Verdell Taylor, who recently retired as pastor of the congregation, has watched the church transform over that time. In the last year the project reached reached a major milestone when masons replaced crumbling bricks and tuckpointing.
The next milestone came this week, when a company in Hutchinson completed a restoration of the church's windows.
"I drove by yesterday and was like 'Yes! Project completed," Taylor said. "Knowing now that the windows are back in, that acts as a completion."
Scott Hoefer, the owner of Hoefer Custom Stained Glass in Hutchinson, KS, has been working on the windows for more than a year.
"They were very rough, missing pieces," he said.
Hoefer repaired the windows with glass from the original manufacturer, Kokomo Opalescent Glass Company in Indiana.
Finding matching pieces was no easy task. Hoefer said the pandemic delayed the process.
"We had to send them samples and it took forever," he recalled.
Stan Hernley, a Lawrence architect who has been overseeing the project for the congregation and leading fundraising efforts, was also glad to see the new windows going back up.
"It's been a long time that the windows have been out," Hernley said. "To have them back in is really exciting."
