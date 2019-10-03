LOUISBURG, KS (KCTV) – A concert by country star Luke Bryan scheduled for Thursday night in Louisburg has been canceled due to heavy rain this week.

In a post to Twitter Thursday morning, the team behind the concert noted that wet conditions at the farm where the concert was to be held has prevented the load in of the equipment needed for the show.

Due to heavy rain leading up to today causing wet conditions on the farm, we are unable to load in the equipment needed to put on tonight’s Farm Tour show in Louisburg, KS. For more information, stay tuned in to https://t.co/zmS1zSZ8sK. — Luke Bryan (@LukeBryanOnline) October 3, 2019

Crews at the farm off 255th Street have spent the last few days setting up for the event. Overnight storms in the area turned the multitudes of dirt into mud, making it difficult for organizers to move around.

Organizers of the event in Louisburg told KCTV5 News shortly before 11 a.m. that the concert was officially canceled.

They noted they had spent much of Thursday morning trying to find another venue in the area where the could move the concert but said those efforts were unsuccessful.

City officials in Louisburg posted an update to the town's Facebook page stating that the concert will be rescheduled, though those details have yet to be determined.

The show was set to start at 6 p.m. and was expected to attract thousands of people to the small-town farm.

Thursday’s show was part of a six-location Farm Tour that takes Bryan through various Midwest and Plains states.

This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.