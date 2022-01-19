OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -- The pandemic is going on two full years now, but we’re on the third school year of it.
It’s been a wild ride for students, parents, teachers, and child care providers.
The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Kansas City is one organization trying to bridge gaps with families struggling with school closures and child care shortages.
“We’re doing everything we can every day to cover any gaps that exist so services are available on a consistent basis to families,” said Dr. Dred Scott, President and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Kansas City.
Scott says the chaos of the last three school years is taking a toll on children.
“It is presenting in the form of anxiety and social/emotional needs. If kids need nothing else, it’s consistency and structure. And obviously that’s been difficult to provide in the environment that we’re living in,” he said.
The organization hopes to offer structure to families with children ages five to 18. They recently opened their doors for full-day programming at their centers in Olathe and Kansas City, Kansas, since both districts had to close due to staffing issues.
But families with children not yet school-age are struggling as well.
In fact, according to Childcare Aware Missouri, childcare for infants and toddlers is the most difficult to come by.
“Missouri is a childcare desert. It was before the pandemic and is even more so right now,” Child Care Aware CEO Robin Phillips said. “72 of our counties are considered child care deserts. That means there are more children under the age of six in working families than there are child care slots, especially infant and toddler slots.”
Child Care Aware teaches parents how to find quality reliable child care, but lately it’s been difficult to connect families to child care centers that fit the family needs.
“We don’t have anywhere to refer them to. And we’re finding families having to drive 30 minutes in the opposite direction from their work or they might have to drive to another county,” Phillips said.
The child care crisis is impacting not only children and parents, but entire businesses and the economy as a whole.
For example, when an entire school district closes for a few days like KCK and Olathe did on Tuesday, that means a lot of parents not going to work. Many businesses are so short staffed that one employee being out could mean the difference between being open or closed.
“It needs to be a quick fix but it’s not a quick fix. That’s the challenge in this,” Phillips said.
The state of Missouri has grants available to child care businesses to help them stay afloat, and more federal funding is on the way through the federal American Rescue Plan. But Philips says those are short-term solutions.
She encourages parents struggling to call her Child Care Aware. Even if they can’t find a solution for a family right away, hearing struggles of working families can help them advocate for solutions from lawmakers.
