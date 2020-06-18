KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, the KC City Council made a decision regarding protesters arrested in late May and early June by passing an ordinance that will dismiss the charges filed against them.
A lawyer named Stacy Shaw is representing 50 of those protesters. She said she is happy to see some city council members supporting the First Amendment rights of protests, but she did point out some of the fine print.
In the ordinance, there is a date range for the people facing charges. Shaw wants to see those dates expanded because protests were people were arrested happened after the cutoff date of June 2.
“It’s really important that people use their voice and their advocacy,” said Shaw. “Even if you can’t stand on the front lines, you can still champion the rights of your friends, family, and the community”
Two councilmembers voted against the ordinance, but it did pass.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with us for further details.
