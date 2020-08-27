KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – On Thursday, Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas and Councilwoman Andrea Bough applauded the passage of their ordinance to establish a Kansas City Administrative Tribunal for parking tickets and other nonviolent city ordinance violations.
The ordinance is meant to create an alternative means of accountability and prevent warrants being issued for unpaid parking tickets or non-moving violations.
Ordinance 200677 passed the City Council on a 10-2 vote.
It will become effective Oct. 15.
“An unpaid parking ticket or non-moving violation should never result in incarceration,” the mayor said. “I am proud that today we continue our work toward a more just legal system for our community.”
“Real reform means creating an alternative means of accountability for violations that previously resulted in incarceration—and rejecting overly punitive measures that disproportionately harm poor Kansas Citians,” he said. “I appreciate Councilwoman Bough’s partnership in this important work.”
“As a lawyer, I am fully aware of inequities in the judicial process for those not able to have legal representation to avoid incarceration and a criminal record for minor offenses and violations,” said Councilwoman Bough. “This initiative is geared to provide an alternate administrative system that does not impose criminal consequences for minor violations.”
