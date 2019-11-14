KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The city council has passed an ordinance to ban conversion therapy in Kansas City.
A large crowd showed up to speak in support of the ordinance at a hearing last week.
The ordinance bars therapists from trying to change the sexual orientation of minors.
Yesterday in St. Louis, a committee on the board of aldermen advanced a similar ban.
