KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Local police have said they are concerned about a form of cyberbullying that targets officers' families.
On Thursday, Mayor Quinton Lucas announced a city ordinance designed to prevent “doxing,” or posting private information online.
Doxing has become a tactic used by extremists on the left and right to target journalists, public figures, and police officers. They get a hold of information like your phone number or address, then post it online to encourage harassment.
This ordinance would prevent someone from doing that to a public employee, including police officers.
KCTV5 News reached out to Burton Kelso, a local tech expert, to ask him about the way it's used. As it turns out, even he has been doxed!
He moderates a variety of community pages on Facebook and, when he started flagging racist and inappropriate comments for removal, several members left the group and started a page called “Burton Kelso Sucks” where they posted information about him, his family, and his business.
“In most instances, people put it out there to put you on point,” he said. “In some cases, to cause you bodily harm.”
The mayor said he brought the ordinance to the council because recently police officers have been the target of doxing. Brad Lemon runs the Fraternal Order of Police in KC. He said it's happened to a number of local officers.
“For most of them, it's worrisome for their families,” Lemon said. “They're individuals that aren't trained as well as we are. Their spouses worry about when they go to work. Their kids worry when their fathers go to work.”
Mayor Lucas has also expressed that there are proper channels for reporting officer misconduct and that the city shouldn't welcome intimidation.
We'll have an update on the ordinance at 6 p.m.
