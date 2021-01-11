KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- According to KC Tenants, Judge Dale Youngs signed an order on Monday morning that will stop evictions through at least Jan. 24.
The order out of the Circuit Court of Jackson County stops all eviction summons, hearings, and writs of execution until the order is amended or revised.
"KC Tenants remains focused on our goal to end ALL eviction," a release from the group said. "This order is not at all sufficient, as it only stops evictions for the next two weeks."
The order applies to the Kansas City Metropolitan Area, including within Jackson County.
