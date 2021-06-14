OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – If city council approves the current Overland Park Police budget, there could be changes coming to the department.
The city’s Mental Health Task Force recommended a unit dedicated to mental health response. The department’s proposed 2022 budget refers to the group of officers and co-responders as the Behavioral Health Unit.
“We want to continue to meet the needs of the public and answer the mental health crisis,” Chief Frank Donchez said. “Believe me, it’s a crisis in this nation. Unfortunately, it has fallen on police departments, particularly municipal police departments, to deal with”
Donchez said the new unit would operate 24/7.
“While we are ahead of most police departments with our current 3 co-responders, we believe we can benefit the community even more by having 24/7 coverage because these crises happen at 2 in the morning, on weekends,” He said. “There’s no real time frame.”
Shelia Albers knows the reality of mental health calls first hand. An Overland Park Police officer shot and killed her son, John, in 2018. She’s been fighting for transparency in his case and better resources for people in our area ever since.
“It’s a super positive move that the city is making, that we’re really putting money towards the priority of metal health,” Albers said.
Money to fund the new unit is coming from a proposed mill levy increase, amounting to an average $3.35 monthly increase for Overland Park residents.
The Treatment Advocacy Center says people with mental illnesses are 16 times more likely to be killed by police. The city says half of its officers are trained in crisis intervention, CIT certified.
When KCTV 5 asked Chief Donchez about the link between the John Albers case and the formation of the Behavioral Health Unit, he denied any correlation.
“All I’m going to say is, why now? Because it’s been a recommendation of the Mental Health Task Force,” Donchez said.
When we told Albers about the Chief’s response she was speechless for a few moments, then responded.
“Shocked. I’m pretty shocked by that,” Albers said. “I think the Chief’s unwillingness to talk about that egregious mistake shows the lack of accountability we’re still struggling with in this community.”
The city says the council should vote on next year’s budget on September 20th.
