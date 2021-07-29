OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) -- Overland Park police are requesting tips following a shooting that happened at an apartment complex on Monday night.
The OPPD says the armed disturbance happened on July 26 at 8:40 p.m.
At that time, officers went to a parking lot/garage for the apartment complex in the 8900 block of Metcalf Ave.
There, they found a 30-year-old man with "significant injuries" that included being shot.
That man was taken to a local hospital and the OPPD said Thursday he is in stable condition.
Detectives are still investigating this incident, but they believe the victim and suspect(s) knew each other.
Witnesses have described a dark sedan with tinted windows leaving the scene soon after the incident.
Detectives are asking anyone who witnessed the event or has information about the suspect(s) to call the Criminal Investigations Unit at 913-344-8750 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.
