KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- There’s a plea circling on social media to save a historic home in Kansas City now that the home’s new owner wants to tear it down.
At 236 W. 54th Street in Kansas City sits a large piece of history. ‘
Cailtin Ewing caught a glimpse of the home along her walk at Loose Park.
“Old homes are always, like, very nostalgic and beautiful to me because there is a lot of history and a lot of stories to them,” she said. “I thought it was pretty cool about that house.”
The house is in a very historic district within the Countryside Housing Association and was once owned by John Wornall, IV.
If that name is ringing bells, it’s because of the street adjacent to it. The Wornall family flourished in KC in the 1800s.
“It’s a beautiful historic building and just the fact it’s named after this family,” Ewing said.
However, the current owner is Brian Schell and he is proposing tearing it down. Based on his public request, the owner says he loves the home and neighborhood but that the house has a number of issues including asbestos. The request says, “The cost of these repairs is over $700,000 and does not include any remodeling enhancements.”
“Personally, I’m praying for some new quotes that bring down that amount,” Ewing said.
If the owners are allowed to, they plan to tear it down and “build a house with a similar look and feel of the neighborhood.”
Despite that, the idea of tearing the historic site down has many mixed reviews.
For hours, KCTV5’s Greg Payne knocked on the doors of people living in the area to try to get comment on camera but nobody wanted to talk because they’ve been advised by their neighborhood association not to.
But one place where people have remained very vocal is social media.
Historic Kansas City made a post on social media about the situation and it’s attracted much attention. Here’s what a few people had to say:
“These buildings are the history and character of the city. If you can’t respect that, don’t buy in a historic neighborhood.”
“Well, what are the new owners supposed to do? They can’t sell it now with disclosures of lead, asbestos, and black mold.”
“If this photo represents the current condition of the home, then all I see are red flags.”
“I think it would be awesome to just have the community come together and raise money so that it can stay, because there’s a beauty to our history that we have to remember brings richness to where we are going,” Ewing said.
KCTV5 News reached out to the Countryside Neighborhood Association and they said they have no additional information to share at this time.
The demolition request was supposed to go before the Historic Preservation Commission on Friday, but it has been rescheduled to the commission’s next meeting at the end of March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.