JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) -- An investigation is underway after three houses under construction caught fire this morning on 172nd in Overland Park.
“He called me and said, 'Rita, get up,'" recalled Rita Haaraoja, who lives nearby. "I was like ‘Oh my gosh, is it important?’ He said, ‘Yes, it is.’”
Haaraoja’s husband was talking about a home nearby that was completely engulfed in flames.
She immediately began checking on her neighbors and recording footage of the blaze.
“The wind was blowing," she said. "You could see the embers flying and it was scary."
Overland Park fire crews were called just before 4:30 a.m. to a two-story, single-family house under construction.
The flames were spreading to the other homes on both sides of it.
Fire officials said thermal columns, along with the wind, had all three houses up in flames within minutes.
Crews worked the fire from all sides and hosed water onto a fourth house to protect it from falling embers.
The authorities said there were people inside that fourth house.
“When crews were beginning to get the water supply established and start putting out these fires, they turned their attention to that occupied home, making sure those residents were evacuated,” said Jason Rhodes, Media Manager for the Overland Park Fire Department.
Everyone made it out of the occupied home safe.
Fire officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire. However, they said it all started at one of the homes under construction.
“It is definitely a concern," said Haaraoja. "I mean, I have a house going up right across the street from me and there is constant construction in here."
Rodrock Homes, the company building the houses, released a statement saying:
“As we understand more regarding the cause of the fire, we will have a better understanding of next steps and how to proceed with the homeowners. We have been in communication with the homeowners and will keep them informed."
“Just grateful that everyone is safe," Haaraoja said. "The firefighters did an amazing job containing that fire, stopping it from spreading and we are just very fortunate that it was all unoccupied homes."
We did get a chance to speak with one of the owners of the homes under construction that caught fire. They said they do have a home to stay in while they look to rebuild the house.
