(KCTV) -- Helping kids in the Northland stand a little taller in the classroom---That's what Operation School Bell strives to do.
Operation School Bell, a program of the Assistance League, helps 2,500 disadvantaged students a year across nine districts. The group often hosts events where students get to pick out clothing, socks, underwear, shoes, health kits and even books.
"These kids come in and they don't necessarily have warm clothes," said Traci Bertz, Operation School Bell's co-chair. "They come in shorts and short sleeves sometimes, and shoes that are from brother, sister---too small, too big. So we help get them everything age-appropriate, size-appropriate clothing for the weather."
Even something as simple as a new shirt can seem life-changing to some kids.
"When they came back from Operation School Bell, they walked taller. There were smiles on their faces," said Rita Pickering, former Assistance League president.
But supply chain issues have made the operation more difficult this year.
"Our shelves are kind of empty at this point in time, and that makes it more difficult for us to fit every single child," Bertz said. "We're about halfway through our program right now, and our shelves are really starting to empty out."
Operation School Bell still has a thousand kids left to serve. Even with limited resources, Pickering said they remain committed to the causing, knowing the impact ripples beyond closets and clasrooms.
"My greatest hope in all of this is that we touch as many lives as we possibly can, impact them not only now, but in the future so they can go forward and be productive citizens in our community," Pickering said.
If you would like to help support Operation School Bell, click here to make a monetary donation or volunteer at the site at 6101 N. Chestnut Ave., Gladstone, MO (816-453-6311).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.