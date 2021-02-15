NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Operation Safe will be administering COVID-19 vaccines this week to 6,000 individuals who have an appointment.
First-dose vaccination clinics will take place at Cerner World HQ in North Kansas City, MO.
Appointment Times:
- Feb. 16th *appointments are filled
- Feb. 17th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Feb. 18th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Feb 19th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Feb. 20th 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
How to know if you have an appointment:
Operation Safe will schedule appointments by email, text, or phone, depending on the information provided by the vaccine interest form.
- Phone calls will come from Operation safe
- Texts will come from 75442
- Emails will come from noreply@checkin.nkch.org and may be inadvertently delivered to spam folders
- Emails with parking confirmation will come from Cerner 1-2 days after registering
Appointments are required for this vaccine event. Individuals who have completed the CCPHC interest form and are prioritized within the current tier will receive invitations to sign up for an appointment in the coming weeks. Invitations will be distributed in the order of form completion.
For more information visit www.Operation-Safe.com
