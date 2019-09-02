PECULIAR, MO (KCTV) -- No question flying is the easiest way to get down to Florida, but for one local charity, that is never an option.
Operation BBQ Relief has far too much gear to fly, so volunteers hit the road bringing their brand of relief to the people who could use a good meal.
Organizers of the Missouri nonprofit packed up food and other necessities and started heading south.
Monday night they’re in Georgia outside the possible disaster zones.
When Dorian stalled out over the Bahamas, the group’s travel plans stalled out as well. Now, the team is just waiting to see where their help will be most needed.
Operation BBQ Relief got started back in 2011 after the devastating tornado hit Joplin, Missouri. Since then, the group of volunteers has traveled to disaster areas and fed hundreds of thousands of people whose lives have been up-ended.
You can volunteer or donate to Operation BBQ Relief here.
