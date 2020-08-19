JAMESPORT, MO (KCTV) - A pile of rubble and memories were the only things left behind after a post office building standing in Jamesport, Missouri, since the 1880s collapsed Wednesday morning.

Jamesport, located about 90 minutes north of Kansas City, is small farm town known for its Amish community, with the post office sitting right is the middle of the town crossroads.

When the collapse happened early Wednesday morning, an employee of the post office was inside and heard a lot of cracking and popping noises.

He called the postmaster who advised him to leave the building. Moments later came the loud noise

The Home Exchange Bank sits just down the block, where bank president Ray Dockery was inside working when he heard the crash before stepping out to see the debris.

“I was on the phone when it happened. It sounded like a couple of train wrecks all happening at the same time, quite loud, a lot of dust almost like an implosion,” he described.

Especially for a small town, the post office is essential, and postal officials said the community would still be served by carriers.

“A building may have come down, but our services will continue and we will be just as strong as ever,” USPS Strategic Communications Specialist Mark Inglett told KCTV5 News. “We are going to make sure everyone is well taken care of here.”

Post office officials say they will be providing a mobile postal unit for the community very soon.