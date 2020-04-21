SPRING HILL, KS (KCTV) - The change.org petition is making its rounds on social media. In just five days, more than 13,000 people signed it asking for justice for a Great Dane who was shot three weeks ago in Johnson County.
As Darla Yiamada walked out her door into her backyard on a Sunday evening three weeks ago, she saw something she’ll remember forever.
“I saw their dog ran across toward the other dogs. I didn’t see the people I just saw the dogs because they were by the mailbox,” witness Darla Yiamada said.
She says her neighbor’s Great Dane puppy was shot as it ran from its home across the street to a pair of dogs she’d seen a couple walking around the neighborhood.
“Before the dog got to the other dogs, I heard a gunshot,” Yiamada said.
There was no barking before the shooting, no altercation, nothing.
“To me there could have been another way of cutting the dog off at the pass, you know get between your dogs, see if the dog is going to attack you or not, if not then kick it or something like that don’t just pull out a gun and shoot and why are we carrying guns in a neighborhood with children out playing?” Yiamada questioned.
KCTV5 News tried talking to the dog’s owner but she directed us to her attorney who never got back with us. So, we went to the Spring Hill Police Department.
They gave us a report that confirms the dog’s owner and a man who works at the Olathe Police Department were involved. A sergeant with Olathe police confirmed the man is one of their officers but wouldn’t give any other information.
“He of all people should know better than to just pull out a gun and start shooting things, he’s an officer. If you fear for your life, I can see that, but you didn’t even give that dog a chance,” Yiamada said.
KCTV5 News went to the officer’s house to get his side of the story but he didn’t want to talk.
Yiamada says her neighbor told her the dog was put down later that day because it lost too much blood.
The news broke her heart she said.
“I cried because those little boys and the daughter, they just don’t get to play with their puppy anymore and it’s sad because I love dogs,” Yiamada said.
Right now, Spring Hill police are investigating. No charges have been filed and the officer is still on active duty in Olathe.
