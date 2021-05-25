KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, community members marched to the Plaza as they reflected on the death of George Floyd one year later.
Several groups who held events throughout the day gathered near Mill Creek and 47th Street around 6:30PM. Several speakers spoke to the crowd before they marched through the streets.
Before the march on the Plaza, community members met at Equal Minded Café on Troost to talk about George Floyd’s death, the impact it has had and what changes they still want to see 365 days later.
“We live in a really sensational time. The impact of George Floyd was definitely a turning point. I feel like a lot of conversations have been brought up,” Shafeeqa Small said. “I don’t feel like the pain has diminished for our community because on the same day of the deliberation in his jury trial there was another man slain.”
“George Floyd was consumed in the process. He is still not here. We have murals. We have things to hang our trauma on a wall but beneath the pavement of that mural is still the blood spilled that it was made for,” Darrien Case said.
The owner of Equal Minded Café Dontavious Young said he opened his business to anyone who wanted to meet on Tuesday to reflect and discuss possible solutions. Young says several community members are interested in holding talks with police. “What can we actually do? How can we change this? I’m sick and tired of talking about it,” Young said. “Sick and tired of seeing videos of it and sick and tired of seeing social media and everyone having opinions on it and no one providing an actual solution that we can take action on.”
“We continue to look for modern day solutions for a system that is a historically damaged and flawed system,” Small said. “All of these solutions feel very temporary to the community. There is so much damage that has been done over the years “
“We need preventative action,” Case said. “We need preventative processes that this escalation of an event doesn’t have to keep occurring.”
“At a local level we are at a really pivotal point,” Small said. “The message is be accountable to the people you represent. Do what you know is right.”
Another protest is planned for Friday June 4th at 6:00PM at 12th and Oak in Kansas City to demand change and an end to police brutality.
