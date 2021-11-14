Police lights siren generic
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in serious condition after a shooting early Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident occurred in the 8800 block of E US 40 Highway.

Officers found a victim at the scene who said they heard sounds of someone breaking into cars in the parking lot. When the victim went outside and told the suspects to leave, one of them shot him and fled the scene on foot.

The victim was transported to the hospital in serious but stable condition. 

Police did not release any names or IDs for potential suspects. 

