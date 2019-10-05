KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- Police are investigating after one person was killed in an accident between a cement truck and train.
At about 10 a.m., KCK police were called to the 7300 block of Kaw Dr. for the accident.
One person was killed.
The police department tweeted out about the accident.
Officers working a fatality accident involving a train, in the area of 73rd and Kaw Drive.— KCKPD (@KCKPDChief) October 5, 2019
KHP is investigating at the scene.
