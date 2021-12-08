GRANDVIEW, MO (KCTV) -- One person has been hospitalized after a shooting Wednesday morning in Grandview.
Police were dispatched to the 12000 block of Smalley Ave. around 11:50 a.m. on a reported shooting. At the scene, officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.
Initial reports indicate the victim was shot outside and went to a nearby residence for assistance. He was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
No suspect information has been released as police continue to investigate.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Grandview Police Department at (816) 316-4900.
