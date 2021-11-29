KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A shooting in south Kansas City has left one person with life-threatening injuries.
Police were called to the area of 8700 Chestnut Circle around 3:30 Monday afternoon. A person at the scene was stated to be in critical condition.
No other information has been released by police.
KCTV5 has a crew heading to the scene. We will continue to update this story as more information is released.
