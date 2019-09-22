KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV)— Police are investigating a shooting where one person was injured.
Officers were called to the 2600 block of Lawn Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri for a shooting call just before 11 p.m. on Sunday.
When they arrived on the scene, they located a shooting victim with serious injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates.
