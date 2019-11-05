PETTIS COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting where one person was shot and killed.
The Pettis County Sheriff's Office was called to rural northwest Pettis County Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. for a disturbance at a residence.
As authorities approached the residence, the suspect came out holding a firearm and ignored commands to put the weapon down.
According to a press release, “The officers, fearing for their safety, fired their weapons striking the suspect.”
The suspect was then pronounced deceased at the scene.
The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol and the Pettis County Sheriff's Office.
Update: The officer involved shooting is being investigated by the @MSHPTrooperDDCC & the Pettis County Sheriff’s Office. The investigation is ongoing. @SheriffBond #MSHP pic.twitter.com/Hz8o9Hu1Ig— MSHP Troop A (@MSHPTrooperA) November 6, 2019
