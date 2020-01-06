KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) – One person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 670.
Police were called to I-670 and Genessee around 6:30 p.m. Monday for a crash.
When they arrived on the scene, they located one deceased person. No other injuries were reported.
I-670 eastbound is closed at I-70 due to the crash as police investigate.
