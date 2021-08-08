KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person is dead after a shooting at the Extended Stay on 105th street.
According to police, they were called to the scene on a reported shooting. When they arrived, officers located a victim inside a room with apparent gunshot wounds.
EMS pronounced the victim dead at the scene. One person is in custody.
This is a developing story. We will continue to update as more information is released.
