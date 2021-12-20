KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- One person has died after being struck by a vehicle on the interstate Monday night.
According to police, a call came in at 8:12 p.m. for a pedestrian struck on I-435 near Cookingham. Police did confirm one fatality at the scene.
East bound I-435 is closed as police and officials investigate the incident.
