KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - One of the six “Black Lives Matter” murals recently painted in Kansas City appears to have been hit by vandalism.
The mural that was vandalized is north of the river, at Mulberry and Briarcliff.
It appears someone did a burn-out across the message.
In response, community members are planning a gathering with food and music, Saturday at 5 p.m.
