KANSAS CITY, KANSAS (KCTV) -- Around 11:30 p.m. police discovered a fatal crash involving two vehicles. The person who was found dead at the scene was a minor.

KCK police discovered the crash while on patrol, at the 6700 block of Parallel Parkway. The crash has shutdown WB lanes of Parallel Parkway from 64th to 68th streets. 

Three individuals were involved in the crash, two minors and one adult, were sent to a local hospital for their injuries. However the minor was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Initial investigation indicates that speed may have been a factor in the crash. Anyone with information on this case is urged to call the TIPS hotline at 816-474-TIPS

