CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the one-millionth Ford Transit van was built at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant.
They say 7,200 UAW team members assembled it.
Ford also noted the following:
- The 1-millionth Transit is an ingot silver, high-roof, extended wheelbase cargo van with rear wheel drive – the largest model in the lineup
- The vehicle is headed to a Ford dealership in California
- Ford has sold more than 7.3 million vans in the U.S. since 1979
- More than 10 million Transit vans have been sold worldwide
- The all-new, all-electric Ford E-Transit joins the Transit family later this year and will be built in Kansas City
KC has been home to Transit production since 2014. That is when Ford added 2,000 jobs and invested $1.1 billion to build them in Claycomo.
