Today, Ford, UAW built 1,000,000th Transit at Kansas City Assembly Plant
(Provided to KCTV5 by Ford)

CLAYCOMO, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the one-millionth Ford Transit van was built at the Ford Kansas City Assembly Plant. 

They say 7,200 UAW team members assembled it. 

Ford also noted the following:

  • The 1-millionth Transit is an ingot silver, high-roof, extended wheelbase cargo van with rear wheel drive – the largest model in the lineup
  • The vehicle is headed to a Ford dealership in California
  • Ford has sold more than 7.3 million vans in the U.S. since 1979 
  • More than 10 million Transit vans have been sold worldwide
  • The all-new, all-electric Ford E-Transit joins the Transit family later this year and will be built in Kansas City

KC has been home to Transit production since 2014. That is when Ford added 2,000 jobs and invested $1.1 billion to build them in Claycomo.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.