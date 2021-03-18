KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Joe Laster was in a terrible car crash just over a year ago; he had just celebrated his 19th birthday. Laster suffered serious injuries and burns.
“The accident was so bad that my leg got infected,” said Laster. “You know, with broken bones and your tissue not being able to heal--it was so bad it could've killed me."
Laster’s injuries were so severe that he had to have his lower left leg removed. He says the pain was hell.
“You know getting your leg removed and getting your nerves to get used to it being gone--phantom pain and just a lot of pain," said Laster.
Two local organizations have come to Laster’s aid. Steps of Faith provided his prosthetic leg. Steps of Faith is the Jason Sudeikis and Billy Brimblecom not-for-profit that helps amputees. After being fitted with his new leg, Laster needed rehab to learn how to use it. That's where the Falling Forward Foundation stepped in. The non-profit picks up the bill for rehab when insurance money runs out.
Laster has worked hard throughout the months of rehabilitation. Walking on a treadmill, regaining his balance, and getting used to how his new leg works.
"It's been a challenge, a daily challenge,” said Laster. “Like climbing a mountain because you don't know what to expect."
But through all the pain and hard work, and with the help of Steps of Faith and Falling Forward Foundation, Laster found his will to overcome was unstoppable.
“Every day you can't stop,” said Laster. “It's easy to give up, everyone knows that, but if you keep going everyday--you'll eventually get to the top of that hill.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.