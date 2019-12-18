KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One man is now in custody after leading police on a pursuit and damaging multiple police vehicles.
Police said the chase began Wednesday afternoon near the intersection of East 86th Street and Bristol Avenue. Detectives were originally working on an on-going property crimes investigation when they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen.
The driver of the vehicle became aware of police presence and drove off at a high rate of speed. Crews attempted to keep the vehicle in sight to get the helicopter overhead.
Shortly thereafter, the vehicle crashed into a police car and marked units and that is when police began pursuing the vehicle.
The chase proceeded to the south part of Kansas City when it once again wrecked into two more police cars near the intersection of East 85th Street and Hickman Mills Drive. The vehicle was disabled at that location and the driver was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m.
The driver was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries and no officers who were involved were injured.
Police believe the man was driving under the influence and/or impaired. The man faces at least two charges of assault on a police officer and driving a stolen vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.