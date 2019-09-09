KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Police are investigating a shooting where one person has been injured.
Officers were called to Park Avenue and St. John Avenue for a shooting call just before 10 p.m.
The Kansas City Police Dispatch confirmed to KCTV5 News that one male victim has serious injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.