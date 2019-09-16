BENTON COUNTY, MO (KCTV) – One male has died as a result of injuries in a vehicle crash Monday.
According to the Missouri Highway Patrol crash log, the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. on MO 7 south of MO KK.
A 2007 Ford was travelling northbound and crossed the center line and struck a 2013 Dodge head-on.
The driver of the Dodge was transported to a local hospital but was pronounced deceased. There was another person in the Dodge at the time of the crash but they had minor injuries. The driver of the Ford also had minor injuries.
All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
