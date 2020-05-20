KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - A parking lot near the Super Flea off St. John Avenue and Beacon Avenue is set up for another day of testing on Thursday. It’s one of the only locations in Kansas City, Missouri, this week that didn’t meet capacity quickly.
Concord Fortress of Hope Church allocated 125-130 tests just before 2 p.m. Wednesday just for this location.
“There is an overwhelming demand,” Concord Fortress of Hope Church Pastor Ronald Lindsay said.
“About a 15-20-minute wait from the end of the line to the front. So, we are still getting through pretty quickly,” nurse practitioner for Swope Health Chip George said.
Lindsay says many community members worried testing wouldn’t be readily available in south Kansas City. When it became available, they lined up to learn.
“If they have it. If they don’t have it. If loved ones have it. We’ve had carloads of people coming through,” Lindsay said.
Other community testing sites in the Northland and at the Boys & Girls Club RBI Baseball Fields also used up allotted tests swiftly this week.
There were few patients and no long line near the Super Flea off St. John Avenue location operated through a partnership with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Kansas City Missouri Health Department.
“Because we are seeing lower numbers at that site, we want to push that information out to the entire Kansas City area to let people know they can come to that site to be tested,” Division Manager for Communicable Disease Prevention & Public Health Preparedness Kansas City, Missouri, Health Department Tiffany Wilkinson said.
The only requirements are you must be a resident of Kansas City, Missouri, and seven years of age or older.
“To get a better feel for how much of the virus is actually out there,” Wilkinson said. “The last thing we need right now is a large increase in cases as we are starting to come back out into the community.”
After the first 600 community drive-thru test results came in for KCMO, they had about four to five positive cases. This type of community testing is a snapshot of who has the virus at the point in time the testing takes place. It is not an antibody test.
Testing is available in KCMO on Thursday at KIPP Endeavor Academy off 18th Street and the Super Flea parking lot location near St. John Avenue.
Testing is in collaboration with KC CARE Health Center, Samuel U. Rodgers Health Center, Swope Health & Missouri Department of Health & Senior Services.
