KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We'd like to thank everyone who donated to One KC.
Together, you've raised more than a million dollars for the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The Hall Family Foundation and the Sunderland Foundation will also donate another million.
If you haven't given yet, it's not too late. Just go to kctv5.com/onekc.
Your gift stays right here in our community to support local charities on the front line, providing healthcare, financial assistance and more to those who need it most.
