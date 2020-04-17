16x9 Promo Image.jpg

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- We'd like to thank everyone who donated to One KC.

Together, you've raised more than a million dollars for the Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund. The Hall Family Foundation and the Sunderland Foundation will also donate another million.

If you haven't given yet, it's not too late. Just go to kctv5.com/onekc.

Kansas City Regional COVID-19 Response and Recovery Fund

Your gift stays right here in our community to support local charities on the front line, providing healthcare, financial assistance and more to those who need it most.

