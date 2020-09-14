JOHNSON COUNTY, KS (KCTV) - In a now deleted Facebook post from his personal page, Commissioner Brown encourages citizens to arm themselves for, “coming war.” Commissioner Brown did not respond to calls and emails for comment on this.
In the lengthy Facebook post, Commissioner Brown lists an increase of violence against police officers, citizens and vandalism as signs that, “war is inevitable.”
Earlier this year, Commissioner Brown was in the spotlight for his stance against stay at home orders and mask wearing.
That’s when the change.org petition calling for the removal of his vice chair position began to circulate. It has since been updated with the latest controversy and is now up to 2,600 signatures.
But not everyone completely disagrees with Brown’s call to action.
“A lot of what Mike is saying the ordinary citizen is already doing, he’s just putting it in writing and when people do that sometimes they get criticized because they’re expressing what I guess people don’t want to hear but in the end it’s reality,” Olathe NAACP President Henry Lyons said.
His post goes on to tell people to, “buy a firearm and ammunition and take a class now to learn how to safely defend yourself and your property.”
Something Lyons says is already happening.
“Statistics show people these days of all races and religions in America are arming themselves,” Lyons said.
The latest industry data shows nearly five-million Americans purchased a firearm for the first time in 2020. Every demographic group surveyed reported an increase. From Black to Hispanic, Asian and white.
Brown is up for reelection in November. He is running against Shirley Allenbrand.
“To promote people buying guns and bullets to me it’s just causing the divide and it’s leading the public to chaos,” Johnson County Commission District 6 candidate Shirley Allenbrand said.
Instead of furthering the divide, Allenbrand says she would like to promote unity.
“Having the think tanks and having focus groups, lets hear about what we need to do to create a better culture, what more do we need to do to the police department. Lets bring those groups together,” Allenbrand said.
Lyons says the word war might be extreme, but he does agree with people taking precautions.
“If they are anticipating a destruction of their community or of businesses war is probably not the correct term but it sure sounds like they plan on defending themselves,” Lyons said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.