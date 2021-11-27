police crime scene line generic
RAYTOWN, MO (KCTV) -- One person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Raytown.

According to police, they were sent to a residence in the 8600 block of Utopia Drive around 12:30 p.m. in regards to a reported shooting. Upon arriving at the scene, police found an adult female with apparent gunshot wounds.

The victim was then transported to the hospital. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Raytown police are investigating this incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. 

