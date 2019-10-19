LENEXA, KS (KCTV) - One person was taken to the hospital after an apartment fire overnight in Lenexa.
At about 2:47 a.m., Lenexa and Overland Park fire departments were dispatched to the 13100 block of W. 88th Ct. on an apartment fire.
When they arrived, it was reported that flames were visible from a second floor apartment.
One person had to be removed from the apartment and transported to an area hospital for treatment and further evaluation.
Firefighters extinguished the fire and ventilated the building to clear out smoke.
The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.
