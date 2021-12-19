Police line do not cross generic
Pixabay

BELTON, MO (KCTV) -- One person is in custody following the death of a Belton woman over the weekend.

Belton police were called to the 600 block of N Scott Ave around 10 p.m. Saturday for a reported death. At the scene, police found a dead female inside the residence. The police said the victim had been shot.

The woman was later identified as Mattie Eisenbrant, 45, of Belton.

On Sunday, charges were filed for Michael Tate, 57, also of Belton. Tate was charged with first-degree murder, armed criminal action, unlawful possession of a firearm, and tampering with physical evidence in felony prosecution. 

According to police, Tate and Eisenbrant were in a relationship and lived together. Tate is being held with no bond. 

